Revealed: The Black Country's best and worst GP surgeries ranked on the patient experience

The best and worst GP surgeries in the region have been revealed - according to patients' experiences through an independent survey sent out by NHS England and Ipsos.

The survey was sent out to more than two million people registered with GP practices in England, who were asked a variety of questions on subjects ranging from their overall experience of their GP practice to how easy it was to contact someone on the phone.

Several surgeries in the region have undergone tough years, with Hill Top Medical Centre in Warley and Primary Care Centre in West Bromwich both having been placed in special measures in 2023 after being rated as inadequate after a CQC inspection.