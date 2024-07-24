Safety advice on reservoirs issued days before teen went missing in Netherton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A major search operation began yesterday, July 23, as masses of emergency services raced to Netherton Reservoir amid reports of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming in it.

Social Media caught fire as locals across the town shared images and videos of helicopters, police, ambulances and fire teams which had descended on the area.

Specialist water search teams have been scouring the reservoir with the search continuing into the night- but so far there has been no sign of the teen.

Netherton Reservoir

Just days before the teen went swimming - and has not been seen since - water firm Severn Trent released advice on how to 'stay safe' at reservoirs as residents across the region experience warmer weather and time spent outdoors near them increases.

In the advice and referring to their own reservoirs, it said that it might be tempting to venture into the open waters but the reservoirs can contain hidden dangers including strong currents, freezing temperatures and hidden objects under the surface.

"Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “While it may be tempting to some to take a swim in a reservoir to cool off, they’re operational sites. Even on a hot day they’re likely to be extremely cold which can lead to even strong swimmers finding themselves in trouble."

“We take the safety of all our visitors extremely seriously and want them to remain conscious of the dangers that can result from entering the water. We don’t have lifeguards on site or safe swimming areas, so we’d ask visitors to not take that risk.”

Police were seen still at the scene today, July 24, while the search continues.

It went on to list dangers that are carried when enjoying the water, including the water being colder than it looks and cold water shock can affect a person's muscles and cause them to gasp for air which can lead to drowning;

As well as that, reservoirs are operational sites, with machinery under the water which can create strong currents which pose a risk to even strong swimmers.

It also said reservoirs have steep sides and can become very deep very quickly, the water may contain unseen natural hazards such as weeds, rocks or blue-green algae which can be toxic and not all sites are staffed and they may be out in the countryside, many miles from help if someone gets into trouble.

The water company has a number of reservoirs visitor sites in the Midlands.

They are Carsington, Linacre Water and Upper Derwent Valley and Foremark Reservoir, all in Derbyshire, Thornton Water in Leicestershire, Staunton Harold Water on the Leicestershire/Derbyshire border, Draycote and Shustoke Water in Warwickshire, Tittesworth Water in Staffordshire and Trimpley Water in Worcestershire.

The sobering advice became more important than ever for locals across the Black Country, as police continue to search for the teen who was last seen yesterday, July 23.

Last night, as the search started, West Midlands Fire Service revealed two other youngsters jumped into the water to help search for the lad as emergency services scrambled to the scene.

And it comes just two months after tragedy struck at the same reservoir when a woman's body was recovered from the water on May 28.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Specialist search teams are continuing to look for the teenager with assistance from West Midlands Fire and Rescue service and colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"We and the other emergency services are doing everything we can to support all those involved.

"We understand how distressing this is for the boy’s family and we’re grateful for the support offered from members of the community this evening.

"We continue to ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to respond.

"Highbridge Road remains closed this evening.

"If you have any information, please get in touch with us quoting log 4138 of 23 July."