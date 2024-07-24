Police pictured at Netherton reservoir amid search for missing teenage boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services descended on Netherton Reservoir, near Dudley, after the youngster got into difficulty in the water at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Specialist water search times have been scouring the reservoir with the search continuing into the night - but so far there has been no sign of the teen.

West Midlands Fire Service revealed two other youngsters jumped into the water to help search for the lad as emergency services scrambled to the scene.

A helicopter was also seen searching the area while a large number of police officers, paramedics, and firefighters led efforts to find the boy.

Dozens of bystanders also gathered with police closing the road and urging people to stay away.

Tragedy struck at the same reservoir only two months ago when a woman's body was recovered from the water on May 28.

West Midlands Police at the scene of a search for a missing teenager at Netherton Reservoir near Dudley

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Specialist search teams are continuing to look for the teenager with assistance from West Midlands Fire and Rescue service and colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"We and the other emergency services are doing everything we can to support all those involved.

"We understand how distressing this is for the boy’s family and we’re grateful for the support offered from members of the community this evening.

"We continue to ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to respond.

"Highbridge Road remains closed this evening.

"If you have any information, please get in touch with us quoting log 4138 of 23 July."

Yesterday, West Midlands Fire Service said: "A male is missing in Netherton Reservoir.

"He has been missing for over 25 minutes. The helicopter has had eyes on the casualty.

"We were called at 6.20pm. A couple of young males have jumped in to assist."

One eyewitness said: "There are five or six police cars, at least two fire engines, an incident response unit.

"Police have sealed off Highbridge Road. There are dozens of bystanders."