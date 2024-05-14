'Powerful' Wolves mental health campaign video racks up a million more views

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Grime artist Reepa, who is from Heath Town, can be seen in the video standing in front of the stadium before a Wolverhampton Wanderers game against Luton Town.

Wearing a Wolves scarf around his head, he held a sign to encourage football fans to open up about their mental health.

A social media video highlighting the campaign has attracted millions of viewers (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The sign read: "Suicide and poor mental health are more common than we admit.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of men and women under 35 and of men under 50. If you need it stop, for a hug and a chat."

Throughout the 11 minute-long clip, which was posted to social media by the Premier League football club on Friday, several people stopped and approached Reepa simply to say hello, or to share a hug in the name of mental health.

It came as part of a campaign by the Wolves Foundation, the official charity of the club.

The video was quick to go viral and had been viewed almost eight million times in the first 48 hours.

It has since attracted another million viewers and around 45,000 likes on X, formerly Twitter, as thousands of people shared their appreciation for it.

Reepa staged the mental health campaign outside of Molineux Stadium (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Writing on X, one person said: "One of the most powerful things I've seen for a long time."

Another social media user added: "This man and Wolves deserve a lot of credit."

It was further described as "emotional" and "incredible".

Earlier, Wolves confirmed that four people who had been in severe mental health distress had stopped and chatted as a result of the initiative.

A club spokesperson said: "We met four people who were severely struggling with their mental health which were not included in the video.

"They received on-site support and were signposted to mental health services."

The Wolves Foundation's Head 4 Health team offers help to people who need support concerning their mental health. They can be contacted on 07971 900257.