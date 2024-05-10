Wolverhampton choir earns place in semi-finals of prestigious competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The RWT Choir, made up of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) staff, will be tuning up for the semi-finals of Midlands Choir of the Year at Lichfield Cathedral.

When the event was last held - in 2022 - the singing team finished second and the group has made an impression in more ways than one, so much so that its photo is now Lichfield Cathedral website’s poster for advertising events which take place there.

As part of the competiton, each choir had to submit six minutes of their chosen hits which were then assessed by the judges, who invited selected choirs to come forward.

The RWT Choir entered three songs: ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay, Bob Marley’s ‘Is This Love’ and a gospel version of ‘Overjoyed’ by Stevie Wonder.

It will be competing as one of 10 choirs at the event which takes place on Sunday, 19 May, and the choir's organiser Jayne Harper is hopeful of a repeat of their success two years ago.

Speaking on the event, Jayne said: “We are very optimistic as we feel we have improved a lot, it would be thrill to go through to the final.

“Last time was overwhelming really – it was so special and a real achievement for us all which will live long in the memory.”

Following that, the choir will being hosting its summer concert on Sunday, June 30 at The Pavilions, Stafford Road, Oxley, Wolverhampton WV10 6AJ.

From starting with six members when it began seven and a half years ago, the RWT Choir – renamed from The RWT Singers – is now 26 strong.

Members include nurses, consultants, physiotherapists and health records clerks, plus staff in procurement, dietetics, clinical governance and Black Country pathology services.

Any RWT employee is welcome to join, rehearsals take place on Thursdays from 5pm-6.30pm in Room 2 at the Wolverhampton Medical Institute (WMI) under Martin Trotman, Choir Director.

The choir has performed at the opening of the Christmas lights at New Cross Hospital and Tettenhall, at St. Mary’s Church in Bushbury, the NHS 75th anniversary celebration concert for volunteers, RWT’s Long Service Awards, Black History Month and Foxlands Grange Retirement Home on Wergs Road.