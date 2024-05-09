'We both love helping people' - Teenager follows mum into midwifery career

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sinead Hall, 19, from Heath Hayes, watched on as her mum helped people throughout her midwifery career that began in 2000, and admitted to having the 'need-to-help others' bug that captivated mum Vanessa, 54, over 20 years ago.

After finishing sixth form she was unsure on what career to pursue, which was when she noticed a maternity support worker (MSW) vacancy online.

After applying and being appointed in June 2023, Sinead and mum Vanessa now both work in the maternity department at New Cross Hospital, part of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT).

The pair both have a a passion for helping people, which prompted Sinead to follow in her mum's footsteps when deciding on a career path

Since then, she has developed her skills and knowledge on delivery suite – supporting women, babies, and their families during 'one of life’s milestone moments'.

Sinead said: "Mum and I are similar people, we both love helping others and I can’t imagine us working anywhere other than in healthcare.

“Whether it’s a complex case or a fast-paced labour, there’s so much variety and I’m always learning.

“Most days it’s about attending to the needs of mums and their babies – whether it’s giving a bed bath or helping them to get dressed.

“You meet people from all backgrounds. It’s always great to hear different stories and perspectives.”

It's not uncommon that teenagers can't wait to get from under the thumb of their parents as they get older, but Sinead said her 'inspiring' mum is full of gems that help her learn the tricks of the trade and feel more comfortable in her new complex job.

She said: “My mum has lots of pearls of wisdom I can tap into. She inspires me every day.

“Before starting this job I had little context of what she did in her role – and now I know it’s so much more than delivering babies.

“It’s everything in the run up to birth, during labour and post-delivery, offering physical and emotional wellbeing support at all times that is bespoke to each person’s needs and wishes.

“When your colleague is your mum, it’s so nice because you know you’ve always got each other’s back.”

Speaking on her daughter's achievements, senior midwife Vanessa said it felt like 'passing the baton' after a 20-year-long career where she admitted her favourite part being when she is 'with women in labour and being that listening ear'.

Midwife Vanessa Hall and daughter Sinead now both work in the same hospital together

She said: "I’ve delivered hundreds of babies and have seen a huge increase in the number of ladies we look after. The delivery rates have nearly doubled.

“Most practices and procedures have changed over the years, and the team has evolved to continually improve experiences for those in our care.

“I absolutely love my job – my favourite part is spending time with women in labour and being that listening ear.

“It’s such a special moment and I always feel honoured to be part of it. I’m also lucky to have an amazing team.

"As I’m nearer the end of my career, it’s like passing the baton, as she’s at the start."

Now, Sinead is hoping to complete a midwifery apprenticeship in 2025.