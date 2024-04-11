Generous ex-Goodyear workers donate £6k to help breast surgery patients

Members of the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund have donated £6,340.50 to buy an extra bra to support patients through their surgical recovery.

It is hoped around 450 women a year will be supported in this way through The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) and the thoughtful donation will take away the often daunting process of buying a bra post-surgery.

Siobhan Lynch, from Albrighton, had a mastectomy recently and said how comfortable the post-operative bras are.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer last July after finding a lump.

The 41-year-old said: “I had to have three drains in for a week and a half following my surgery and the bras even had space to facilitate these. They are great and I am really glad all women will now be provided with two.

“All the team have been amazing throughout my treatment. It has been a long and daunting process but the staff are like friends now and have really looked after me.”

Samantha Bullows, lead breast cancer nurse at RWT, said: “Thanks to the fantastic funding from the former Goodyear workers we can ensure that patients who need them will now have two comfy specialist bras to potentially reduce pain and complications.

“We often get asked what kind of bra should be worn after an operation such as a mastectomy. This is often a cause of anxiety and concern for patients before and after their surgery. While we’re on hand to advise about the bras available some patients feel overwhelmed by what to choose and some aren’t able to purchase suitable new bras.

“These bras have a front fastening, are soft and supportive and include a pocket within the cup for a prosthesis if needed.

"The bras are also provided with detachable pouches to facilitate any drains and take away the expense and stress of women trying to go out and buy their own.

“It is great to be able to supply two bras and on behalf of our patients we are very grateful.

“A special thank you to Sarah Faulkner, general surgery manager and Vicki Fleury, matron, who put in the charity bid.”

Cyril Barrett, chair of the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund, said the donation was the latest in a long line to RWT.

He said: “We have been supporting breast care services at New Cross since the late 80s and are very proud to do so.

“I am so glad we could make this donation as it is a proud legacy provided by the kindness of the former Goodyear workers.”

Amie Rogers, fundraising and lead digital engagement officer at RWT Charity, added: “A huge thank you to the former Goodyear workers for the incredible support and for this latest generous donation.

“We are so lucky that due to many years of support from 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund, we have been able to purchase some ground-breaking equipment and launch some amazing projects and we really appreciate it.”

The union’s benevolence funds come from sick pay left over from when the Goodyear tyre factory closed in 2017.