Longest serving CEO in the NHS who works in the Black Country is honoured with rare national award

Professor David Loughton, group chief executive of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), has been made a companion of the Institute of the Health and Social Care Management (IHSCM).

The achievement marks Prof Loughton out as someone who has gone above and beyond in his contribution for what would be expected of a member of the 9,000-strong UK-wide organisation.

Jon Wilks, chief executive of the IHSCM, said: “These awards are rare – we have only given out six since I started here in December 2019.

“David is being recognised for the considerable support he has provided to us, and for his outstanding contribution he has made to the Institute’s objectives.

“Irrespective of rank, these are only awarded to those who have gone above and beyond in his contribution over 40 years of membership.

“He has always been a standard bearer who is always keen to support us and always keen to express the benefits of membership.

“This is not just for a couple of things but for his complete enthusiasm and complete commitment to what membership means.

“When we launched regional hubs, David was pretty much the first to say ‘we are in’ for both Wolverhampton and Walsall trusts.

“That was a big moment for us because it enabled us to go to other trusts knowing we carried more authority, and we cannot be more grateful.”

Prof Loughton said: “This was not something I was expecting but as a proud, long-serving member of the IHSCM, I’m deeply honoured to have been made a companion.

“Supporting staff is one of the greatest gifts I have been able to give during my long career, and the Institute is an outstanding platform to enable that.”

Prof Loughton, who is also part of the 11-strong IHSCM management advisory board which supports its management team, is due to retire at the end of this month.

He has spent more than 40 years in the NHS, 36 of which have been as a chief executive.

He became the youngest NHS chief executive when he was appointed at the former Walsgrave Hospital, now part of the University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire, in 1986.

Now after nearly two decades at RWT – and three years at Walsall Healthcare – he is the longest serving CEO in the NHS.

Founded in 1902, the IHSCM boasts membership in each of the four UK nations, and from students in health and social care to chief executives.