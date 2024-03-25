Tree of Hope unveiled in Oldbury in memory of pandemic victims

Staff and patients at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust came together for the unveiling at Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre.

The event at the Oldbury-based healthcare facility, also marked the fourth anniversary of the first lockdown, on March 23, 2020, which was put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, there were many victims of Covid-19 and the Tree of Hope will be a lasting reminder of those lives lost.

Sue Edwards, bereavement lead nurse said: “Bereavement weighs heavy on the heart of our staff and patients and it was important for us to have a safe space for those who are grieving to come and remember them.”

Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre became one of the facilities where patients were moved to for end-of-life care.

The Tree of Hope has 2,000 stars on its branches to represent those who have passed at the trust along with flowers surrounding the base of the tree to represent the staff who died in service.

Sir David Nicholson, chair of Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Today we came together as a community to remember those who we lost during the pandemic.

"The Tree of Hope provides a space for our staff and relatives of patients to come together to remember them. They will never be forgotten.”

The trust also has a Tree of Hope at Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals.

In memory of those who have died at the trust, the trees will be lit at dusk to commemorate.