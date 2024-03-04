90-minute weight loss procedure on offer at Staffordshire hospital to help combat growing obesity rates

In September, The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued draft guidance approving a new weight loss procedure, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG).

The procedure takes 90 minutes and, in clinical studies, was proven to help 77 per cent of participants lose 25 per cent or more of their original weight a year after having the procedure.

And the alternative to bariatric surgery can now be offered to patients with a BMI over 30 on the NHS.

Among the first locations to offer the procedure is Royal Stoke University Hospital, which is run by University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust which also manages County Hospital in Stafford.