Halesowen GP practice which treats patients with 'kindness and respect' and offers 'timely' care given good rating by health inspectors
A GP practice in Halesowen which cares for more than 3,000 patients has had its services rated as 'good' by a health watchdog.
Plus
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Alexandra Medical Centre, in Short Street, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on December 7.
A newly-published report shows it has been rated as 'good' for providing a safe, effective, responsive and well-led service.
Inspectors said the premises was well maintained, staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.