Express & Star
Close

Halesowen GP practice which treats patients with 'kindness and respect' and offers 'timely' care given good rating by health inspectors

A GP practice in Halesowen which cares for more than 3,000 patients has had its services rated as 'good' by a health watchdog.

Plus
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Alexandra Medical Centre. Photo: Google

Alexandra Medical Centre, in Short Street, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on December 7.

A newly-published report shows it has been rated as 'good' for providing a safe, effective, responsive and well-led service.

Inspectors said the premises was well maintained, staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.

Similar stories
Most popular