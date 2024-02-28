Two friends who 'hate running' embarking on a three-day race across Luxembourg for charity

Callum Wilkinson and Ethan Hodder will be flying out on March 25 to begin their 72-mile trek across the small European country, which borders France, Belgium, and Germany.

The 20-year-olds met in year seven at Ormiston Forge Academy, in Cradley Heath, and have been 'best friends ever since'.

Callum said their plan just 'sort of happened' but that they have always wanted to do random things that will give them good stories to tell as they get older.

"It is weird how it came about," Callum said, "but you can mention these kinds of things to people and it will be a surprise.

"We are also doing it for the charity, which we chose because it local and something we care about. We weren't going to do it for charity, just for fun, but thought we may as well do it for a good cause."

The lads will be running for three days in aid of a Black Country charity called The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, and are asking for the support of their local community and businesses.

"We spoke to the people who run it and they genuinely want as much help as they can get," said Callum.

"We like what they do and what they're about, and we chose a mental health charity because we both know people who suffer from poor mental health."

The charity on High Street, West Bromwich, supports those suffering with their mental health and is a cause which is close to home for the pair.

Rowley resident Ethan, who works in a steel factory, said he doesn't like running but is excited to make something positive out of their adventure. The pair will be staying in hostels during the night and will be running with their bags on their backs during the day.

"We just thought, why not do it for charity and make something positive out of it for someone else," Ethan said.

"I'm really excited too discover a new country and explore it it in a way that's good for other people as well."

Netherton resident Callum studies sports and exercise science at Worcester uni but said he 'hates running' too.

"I was telling my mom about it she said 'but you don't run'. I've always been into sports like football and cricket, so it's been very different just running, and starting training for that.

"We would love to make it as successful as possible," Callum continued.

"So we thought by just putting it out there gives us a good a chance to raise as much as we can."