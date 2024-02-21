Pay rise recommended for Wolverhampton care providers

A report will go before Wolverhampton Council's cabinet resources panel on Wednesday which will see councillors recommended to approve the pay increase to come into effect in the next financial year.

The proposed rise of between 7.45 per cent and 9.79 per cent has been suggested to "ensure sufficiency and sustainability" across the adult social care market.

Nursing and residential care providers supporting the under-65s, older people and older people with dementia will receive a 7.45 per cent increase in their weekly rate if the proposals are given the green light.

The hourly rate paid to home care providers, for reablement and home-based respite, to support living services and providers of day care services would also rise by 7.45 per cent.

The agency rate for Direct Payments for adults, carers and children will also increase 7.45 per cent, whilst a 9.79 per cent uplift has been proposed for employed and self-employed personal assistants.

If the proposals are approved, the new fee structure would be introduced on April 1.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "Our city's adult social care providers have a vital role to play in supporting our most vulnerable residents, and we are determined to do all we can to support the sector.

"We know that, like other employers, adult care and support providers are continuing to face a perfect storm of rising costs and recruitment issues.

"These proposed increases of between 7.45 per cent and 9.79 per cent for the next financial year follow on from the significant increase in rates we announced for 2023-24 of between 11.85 per cent and 20.36 per cent as part of our Wolverhampton Cares commitment."