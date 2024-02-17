Stafford couple who went down with gastric illness on TUI holiday instruct lawyers to take action

Donald and Alison Wright, from Great Bridgeford near Stafford, stayed at the four-star TUI Blue hotel in Los Gigantes to overcome the ‘trauma’ of losing their household belongings to flooding from frozen pipes.

Two days into the holiday, Alison, 63, began suffering from gastric issues including vomiting and diarrhoea. Donald, 67, fell ill the following day.

Both remained sick after returning to the UK. They’ve now instructed expert international serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate their illness.

Nadhia Akthar, a specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Donald and Alison, said: “The first-hand account we’ve heard from Donald and Alison about their symptoms is worrying given the numbers of holidaymakers who visit this resort each year. We’ve heard reports of others falling ill.