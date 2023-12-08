Maternity support group benefits from donation of essential newborn baby items

Alisha Samms has donated 10 bags to the Sahara Maternity Support Group, run by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which helps pregnant women from different cultural backgrounds in the city.

The 34-year-old recently gave birth to her third son on November 1 at New Cross Hospital.

She heard about the support group from Sunita Banga, who works as an equality, diversity and inclusion lead midwife.

Alisha, who lives in Wolverhampton, said: “I wanted to give something back to the community which has helped me so I decided to donate hospital bag items for new mothers and mums-to-be as a gift.

“The bags have things like nappies, toiletries, baby grows, hats and wipes in them. I really hope they help tick one less worry off a new mum’s mind as there can be a lot of things to remember!

“I like to keep myself busy and have really enjoyed buying the items and putting the bags together.

“It is really nice to give something back.”

Alisha, who is a case worker for the Ministry of Justice, also volunteers as an infant feeding helper at New Cross Hospital.

She has set up her own support group for new parents called The Mamahood Space.

She added: “Having three boys of my own I know how important it is to reach out and talk to other parents. It can be lonely but remember you are not on your own and there is always support available.”

Sunita said: “Thank you so much to Alisha for the lovely hospital bags. What a lovely gesture. They will really come in handy for mums-to-be.

“The Sahara Maternity Support Group has been running for 15 months now and provides support for black, Asian, and minority ethnic families.

“The aim of the group is to provide pregnancy, antenatal, intrapartum and postnatal education for women in different languages.

“It is a face-to-face drop-in group for women who are perhaps new to the UK - it may be their first baby, they may be isolated or lonely. They can access support and education in their own language in a safe space and they have the opportunity to make friends and meet other mothers to be.”