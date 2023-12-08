Extra GP appointments to support Staffordshire patients this winter

The enhanced offer means that around 5,000 additional appointments are available every week through GP practices across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

All appointments can be booked by contacting your own GP practice and people will be navigated to the most appropriate appointment for their needs.

Patients are also reminded that many minor ailments, which are typical at this time of year, can be easily treated at home with over-the-counter medicines or dealt with by community pharmacies.

Paul Edmondson-Jones, chief medical director for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said: “The key message is that general practice is very much open for business and is putting on additional appointments to support people this winter.

“If you’ve tried over-the-counter medicines and are not seeing an improvement then your local GP practice is there to help.”