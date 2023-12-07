Building of campus at site of new Sandwell 'super hospital' is backed

The major new campus will be built next to the £988 million Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick after being backed unanimously by Sandwell Council’s planning committee.

The work on the £19 million campus is expected to start early next year.

The education and skills campus will provide a range of healthcare training from entry to masters level with links to the new hospital.

A statement from the NHS read out during the meeting on October 25 said: “This is a purpose-built campus at the gateway to the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital and benefits from close and direct links with the new hospital.