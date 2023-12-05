Black Country hospital to hold Christmas lights switch-on and festive market

Dudley’s Russells Hall Hospital will be hosting a Christmas light switch-on alongside a festive market.

The event will give staff and visitors the chance to support small local businesses and the Dudley Group’s NHS charity, whilst snapping up some festive purchases ahead of Christmas.

With around a dozen stalls set up outside the main entrance of the hospital, shoppers will be able to buy handmade greeting cards, baked goods, jewellery, handmade bath and body products, candles, wax melts and much more.

Alongside the bustle of the Christmas market, the trust will be hosting pupils from St Mark’s CE primary school, based in Pensnett, who will be singing Christmas carols in the main reception.

The trust’s Christmas lights will shine bright for all to see throughout December, right into the new year, with the Christmas tree donated by the trust’s PFI partners Mitie and Summit Healthcare.

Diane Wake, chief executive of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re thrilled that our Christmas market is returning this week and are delighted to be supporting so many small businesses from around the region, as well as our Dudley Group NHS Charity.

“Bringing joy and Christmas cheer to our patients, visitors and staff here at the trust is of huge importance to us; and we’re looking forward to beginning the festive season off tomorrow.”

The Dudley Group’s Christmas market will be taking place from 11am to 4pm at the main entrance of Russells Hall Hospital.

Choir performances will commence at 1pm, with the light switch-on taking place at 3pm.

Local small businesses who are interested in getting involved in the Dudley Group’s Christmas market for 2024 can contact the communications team via dgft.communications@nhs.net