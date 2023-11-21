Dozens of Dudley-based business owners were dressed in their best for this year's Dudley Glitter Ball.

The Dudley Group NHS Trust, part of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, hosted the black tie event at the Copthorne Hotel, in Dudley, on Thursday. November 16.

The event saw the gathering of businesses raise £16,500 for the Dudley Group NHS Charity, with the event also held to allow the Black Country businesses to network and celebrate the work of the charity.

The event this year was sponsored by Mitie, Summit Healthcare, How to Find a Care Home and Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology.

Nithee Patel, head of fundraising for The Dudley Group NHS Charity, said: "It has been a pleasure organising this event for the past three years. We heard from some amazing speakers who highlighted the importance of donations to our charity and its services.

"We are very thankful to all our sponsors and businesses who attended the evening, without them the event would not be possible."

The ball raised £16,500 to help support the charity's work with patient and staff wellbeing.

Steve Johnson, head of projects at Mitie said: "It has been a glamorous night here in Dudley for such a fantastic cause. There were some really passionate speakers, with compelling stories that I myself personally related to, particularly around palliative care.

"The attendance shows how all parties involved with the trust are committed to providing the best service and care they can for the patients"

Diane Wake, chief executive for the Dudley Group, added: "Meeting local businesses here at the Glitter Ball is a brilliant opportunity to share stories and strengthen our relationships within our local community.

"We have been overwhelmed by the amazing support that has been shown this evening, further cementing the wonderful work of our charity."