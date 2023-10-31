Two new hospitals taking shape in the Black Country set to create 200 new jobs

The new hospital being built in Wolverhampton

The new purpose built emergency mental health inpatient services are being built in Wolverhampton Road, Wolverhampton and Salop Drive, Oldbury, and are due open in mid-2024.

The new hospitals, which will be called Cygnet Hospital Oldbury and Cygnet Hospital Wolverhampton, will be run by Cygnet Health Care and will offer psychiatric intensive care units (PICU) and acute services for adults, with the female services located at Oldbury and the male services at Wolverhampton.

The Wolverhampton facility will be a 32-bed hospital while the Oldbury site will have 27 beds.

Work started at both sites earlier this year and, between them, the two new hospitals will bring more than 200 new jobs to the region.

There will be a range of career opportunities including health care professionals, clinicians, nurses, catering, domestics and administrative roles.

Both hospitals will have a full multi-disciplinary team and will support the acute needs of adults requiring rapid access to mental health services, including those who may need an intensive care environment.

The focus will be on providing personalised care, tailored for each individual’s needs, with the aim of supporting them safely on their recovery journey.

Facilities at both hospitals will include gardens, en-suite bedrooms, therapy rooms, multi-faith rooms, a gym, treatment rooms, communal lounges, dining rooms, quiet lounges and meeting rooms.

Lee Hammon, Cygnet’s chief commercial officer, said: “2024 is an important year of organic growth for Cygnet.

"As part of this, we are delighted to be extending our care pathways within the West Midlands region to offer new PICU/acute facilities for adult men and women.

“With the increase in need for specialist mental health services, we want to be part of the solution and work together with our NHS partners to provide the best treatment and facilities to help people on their recovery journey.

“The new hospitals will be purpose-built to meet the latest specifications for improving mental health within a therapeutic environment, and will ensure that people from the West Midlands can receive the treatment and care they need close to family and friends.”

Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Group, said the pandemic had a huge impact on people’s mental health and it is anticipated that an extra 500,000 people across the UK will experience mental health difficulties because of Covid-19.

“It is our priority to ensure those suffering with their mental health get the very best support they need," he said.

"Cygnet’s new hospitals in the West Midlands will complement the range of mental health services we already deliver in the area and we are delighted that we will soon be able to support more people who need our help.

“The current demand nationally is surging and with that increase in need for specialist mental health services, we want to be part of the solution and work together with the NHS to provide the best treatment and facilities to help people on their recovery journey.