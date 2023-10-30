Wolverhampton dental practice team are all smiles as they are up for 19 awards

The team at Clear Smiles. Front, from left: Adjay Southi and Dr Chetan Sharma. Back, from left: Jyoti Randhawa, Zoe Barber, Aiza Afzal, Gurvinder Dhesi and Micah Shepherd

Clear Smiles on Dudley Road has been nominated for 'Practice of the Year', and 'Best Team' along with an array of other nominations.

Co-owners of the business, Dr Chetan Sharma and Adjay Southi, expressed their delight following the nominations - with 19 in total from two different organisations.

The 19 awards are split across 'The Dentistry Awards 2023' and the 'Private Dentistry Awards 2023'.

For The Dentistry Awards 2023, Clear Smiles has eight nominations, including the prestigious 'Best Practice' and also 'Best Team'.

There are some staff members who will be competing with one another for the gongs, as there are three dentists at Clear Smiles up for 'Best Young Dentist', and there are two members up for 'Best Therapist'.

The eight award nominations are as follows:

Best Practice - Clear Smiles

Best Team - Clear Smiles

Best Patient Care - Clear Smiles

Best Young Dentist - Dr. Anna Najran

Best Young Dentist - Dr. Hassan Kanani

Best Young Dentist - Dr. Uzair Janjua

Best Therapist - Jagjit Malhi

Best Therapist - Jodie Greaves

The second batch of award nominations are for the Private Dentistry Awards 2023, and Clear Smiles has 11 nominations, including 'Best New Practice', and 'Best Treatment of Nervous Patients', and they are as follows:

Practice of the Year - Clear Smiles

Best New Practice - Clear Smiles

Best Practice Design & Brand - Clear Smiles

Best Team - Clear Smiles

Best Patient Care - Clear Smiles

Best Treatment of Nervous Patients - Clear Smiles

Best Young Dentist - Dr. Anna Najran

Best Young Dentist - Dr. Hassan Kanani

Best Young Dentist - Dr. Uzair Janjua

Best Therapist - Jagjit Malhi

Best Therapist - Jodie Greaves

Directors: Adjay Southi (left) and Dr Chetan Sharma

The array of award nominations follows on from last year, where Dr Chetan Sharma, from Wolverhampton, scooped double awards at the same ceremonies, picking up the 'Best Young Dentist' awards with both organisations.

The award ceremonies are set to be held over the next couple of months. The 'Dentistry Awards 2023' ceremony is on November 17 in Leicester, and the 'Private Dentistry Awards' will be unveiled on December 1 in Grosvenor House, London.

When asked what sets Clear Smiles dental practice apart from all other dentists, Dr Chetan said: "Think of our team as a carefully assembled family; each member has been handpicked for their unique attributes and skills.

"From our conscientious cleaners to our perpetually cheerful front-of-house staff, and of course, our exceptionally skilled dentists, everyone fits into their role like a puzzle piece, completing the picture of unparalleled patient care.

"In the end, it's all about the patients, and it brings me immense joy to say that we've assembled not just a team but a harmonious community dedicated to offering the best possible patient experience.

"My best friend and co-owner of Clear Smiles, Adjay Southi, has been instrumental in assembling this extraordinary group. A great team needs a great leader, and Adjay fills this role to perfection.

"While I'm engrossed in surgery, he acts as the adhesive that keeps everyone working in harmony. Like clockwork, we all sync up under his guidance, with a shared commitment to exceptional patient care.

"Patient-focused attention is his mantra, and we as a team mirror this dedication.

"To ensure our days run seamlessly, we gather every morning for huddles, aligning our energies and focus for the well-being of our patients.

"At Clear Smiles, you won't find the typical imposing reception desks. Instead, our cheerful front-of-house team greets you from a sleek concierge pod, ensuring not just a seamless check-in, but also a genuine inquiry into your day.

"To sum it up, we go above and beyond, and in building the practice, we have taken everything into account, to the finest detail, and so, we have worked tirelessly to ensure every single element of the patient experience is one of luxury, relaxation and a pleasure."

Clear Smiles, opened its doors on August 7.

As a ‘Dental Phobia Certified’ Dentist, Dr Sharma is recognised to have experience treating phobic patients, making them feel at ease when in the dentist chair.

The practice specialises in cosmetic dental work and provides a treatment called Invisalign, which is a smile transformation treatment, where patients wear a series of clear, removable aligners that gradually straighten teeth.

Dr Sharma continued: "We, at Clear Smiles, go above and beyond any healthcare establishment we know in caring for our patients.

"They are truly at the heart of everything we do.

"Understanding the invaluable nature of trust between dentist and patient, we take the time to foster these bonds. We delicately inquire about patients' favourite musicians, ensuring that their preferred melodies accompany them during consultations and treatments.

"Our attentive nature means we remember the little things – celebrating birthdays with cake, marking special moments with coffee or flowers. It's never merely a job for us.

"Our dedication is such that we've even escorted patients to the train station and responded to their queries at all hours.