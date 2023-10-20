Frank Bruno was the star guest at an event at Collins Aerospace, organised to highlight mental health and also was organised to celebrate diversity and inclusion for Black History Month.
Former Heavyweight Champion of the World, Frank Bruno MBE has discussed some of his toughest personal battles at a mental health seminar at a Wolverhampton workplace.
