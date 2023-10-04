Bilston Memory Café to celebrate first birthday

Memory Café member Margaret Nash, aged 84,with Stuart Richmond, president of Bilston and Willenhall Lions Club, and Councillor Linda Leach, at the official opening of the Bilston Memory Café.

The support group, for people living with dementia and their family, friends or carers, meets on the second Tuesday of every month at Bilston Sports and Social Club, Wellington Road, Bilston, between noon and 2pm.

Following a successful first 12 months, organisers are inviting people to join them to celebrate their first anniversary next Tuesday, October 10. Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Linda Leach, who helped to launch the memory café with Stuart Richmond from Bilston and Willenhall Lions when she was cabinet member for adult services, will be in attendance.

Councillor Leach said: "We now have a number of memory cafés operating throughout Wolverhampton, providing a chance for people living with dementia, and their families and carers, to meet other people with the condition, share their experiences and find out more about the help and support available to them – while of course also taking the opportunity to enjoy a drink and something to eat.

"The café is free for all carers and people that suffer with this dreadful illness, and we're hoping as many people as possible can join us for next week's celebration."