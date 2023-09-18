Date set for health board's annual general meeting

People are invited to attend the first Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) annual general meeting.

It will take place from 10am to noon at the Wolverhampton Civic Centre in St Peter's Square, Wolverhampton.

People can attend the meeting in person or observe online and are invited to submit their questions in advance.

The meeting is open to all members of the public and provides an opportunity to learn more about the organisation and the work that has been carried out since the ICB formed last July.

Jonathan Fellows, chairman of NHS Black Country ICB, said: “We are looking forward to seeing our communities and partners at our AGM to share our achievements and challenges in our first year as an ICB, and our plans for the future.

“We want people in the Black Country to be as involved as possible in understanding how we plan and buy healthcare locally, and we extend a warm welcome to local people to join us and take part in this year’s meeting.

“Public questions are a really important part of our meetings and provide an opportunity to shape conversations that can have a real impact on how local healthcare is delivered. So, if you have a question, please do submit it in advance and we can respond.”

To confirm your attendance visit Eventbrite.

If you are joining online, a virtual meeting link will be sent to you on September 25 via the email you registered your attendance with.

Those attending in person should report to the business reception on the ground floor at the Wolverhampton Civic Centre.

Members of the public who would like to send in a question should email bcicb.gb@nhs.net by 5pm on September 25.