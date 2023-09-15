Notification Settings

Organ donation nurses raising awareness at Sandwell Hospital with special event

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellHealthPublished:

Organ donation nurses will be raising awareness at Sandwell Hospital by holding an event for the public during National Organ Donation week.

Sandwell Hospital

They’ll be sharing information, along with refreshments in the garden area at the West Bromwich-based hospital on Tuesday.

Dr Kieran Donnelly, clinical lead for organ donation, said: “It’s really important that we raise awareness around organ donation as within our population the rates of consent are around 20 per cent, whilst nationally they are 68 per cent.

“We’ve been visiting various community groups and places of worship to speak to our diverse population about why organ donation matters – it does save lives.

"We would urge people to come along and find out more about the subject. The team will be on hand to explain more.

“We’re also really excited that West Bromwich Albion Football Club will be promoting organ donation next week through their social media channels, which is a great way to reach our local community.”

The event will run from 11am to 3pm.

Health
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

