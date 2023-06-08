Oakham Surgery, Oldbury Picture: Google

Residents have reported seeing a number of people, most of which were pensioners, waiting near the entrance of Oakham Surgery in Regent Road, Oldbury, from 7am in the hope of seeing a GP.

Some had even brought deckchairs with them as they waited for the doors to open.

In a post on a public Facebook group called 'I grew up in Oakham Dudley', one resident said: "Without breaching anyone's confidentiality, could someone please take a photo of the desperate folk (mostly elderly) with camping chairs who are currently waiting outside Oakham Surgery in the hope of seeing a GP (what's next, tents overnight?)"

Another user made the point that booking appointments online is not accessible for everyone, and calling to book means waiting in a long queue on the phone.