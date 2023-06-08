Residents have reported seeing a number of people, most of which were pensioners, waiting near the entrance of Oakham Surgery in Regent Road, Oldbury, from 7am in the hope of seeing a GP.
Some had even brought deckchairs with them as they waited for the doors to open.
In a post on a public Facebook group called 'I grew up in Oakham Dudley', one resident said: "Without breaching anyone's confidentiality, could someone please take a photo of the desperate folk (mostly elderly) with camping chairs who are currently waiting outside Oakham Surgery in the hope of seeing a GP (what's next, tents overnight?)"
Another user made the point that booking appointments online is not accessible for everyone, and calling to book means waiting in a long queue on the phone.
The Care Quality Commission's website shows that the last inspections carried out at Oakham Surgery were in July and August 2017 when it was rated good in all areas.