Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Desperate' pensioners seen queuing outside surgery with deckchairs in hope of appointment

By Lauren HillOldburyHealthPublished: Comments

Frustrated pensioners have been seen queuing outside a doctors' surgery with deckchairs in the hope of seeing a GP.

Oakham Surgery, Oldbury Picture: Google
Oakham Surgery, Oldbury Picture: Google

Residents have reported seeing a number of people, most of which were pensioners, waiting near the entrance of Oakham Surgery in Regent Road, Oldbury, from 7am in the hope of seeing a GP.

Some had even brought deckchairs with them as they waited for the doors to open.

In a post on a public Facebook group called 'I grew up in Oakham Dudley', one resident said: "Without breaching anyone's confidentiality, could someone please take a photo of the desperate folk (mostly elderly) with camping chairs who are currently waiting outside Oakham Surgery in the hope of seeing a GP (what's next, tents overnight?)"

Another user made the point that booking appointments online is not accessible for everyone, and calling to book means waiting in a long queue on the phone.

The Care Quality Commission's website shows that the last inspections carried out at Oakham Surgery were in July and August 2017 when it was rated good in all areas.

Health
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News