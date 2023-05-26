Black Country NHS urged to plan ahead over Bank Holiday Weekend

Staffordshire NHS is up for five awards

NHS services such as GP surgeries and pharmacies may be closed or running on a reduced service.

Selected pharmacies will be available for prescriptions, non-urgent medical advice, and treatment of common ailments. A full list of participating pharmacies, including opening hours, can be found https://www.england.nhs.uk/midlands/nhs-england-and-nhs-improvement-midlands-work/bank-holiday-pharmacy-opening-times/#black-country-and-west-birmingham.

People who need medical help that isn’t an emergency should contact NHS 111 in the first instance by visiting 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

NHS 111 can help direct people to the most appropriate local health service if they aren’t sure where to go – this could include an out of hours GP, a pharmacy, a local NHS walk-in centre, or a hospital accident & emergency (A&E) department.

Sarb Basi, Director of Primary Care for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With the third bank holiday of May around the corner, it’s important that people know what support is available should they need it.

“If you or a loved one needs medical help over the bank holiday weekend then please remember that NHS 111 online is available to help you. It will direct you to the most appropriate health service for your needs. If for any reason you are unable to use 111 online, then please phone 111 from your mobile or landline.

“A number of pharmacies will also remain open over the bank holiday and should be your first port of call for any minor illnesses. Pharmacists are trained medical professionals who can help with a range of ailments, from abdominal pain and sore throats to coughs and colds and urine infections.

“It is also useful to think about stocking your medicine cabinet up with any essentials in case you need to treat any unexpected minor health concerns at home over the long weekend. You can ask your local pharmacist for advice on any medicines you might need.

“Choosing the right service not only means you receive the treatment you require, but also helps reduce pressure on urgent care teams, allowing them to focus on those who need them most.”