Bike4Life raised more than £116,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance

This year's Bike4Life raised more than £116,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out, organised by the Midlands Air Ambulance, saw a total of 3,500 motorbikes ride in convoy for 23 miles between Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, to one of the charity’s three operational airbases at RAF Cosford.

The funds raised by the event mean it is the most successful ever, and will pay for more than 72 missions for the charity's lifesaving crews – 36 air ambulance and an additional 36 critical care cars missions.

The event, which was officially sponsored by The Bike Insurer, was supported by several well known bikers including Carl Fogarty MBE, Steve Parrish, Allen Millyard, Ollie Ollerton, and Ruby Rides, as well as TV’s Emergency Bikers’ Mark Hayes and Steve Harris.

This year's Bike4Life Ride Out

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said they were thrilled as the success of the event.

She said: “Since its humble beginnings in 2010 as a small ride out, Bike4Life has grown in popularity and support, and we have now reached a record number of riders, festival goers and lifesaving missions funded by the event.

“Road traffic collisions made up a third of the incidents our clinical crew attended in 2021, and sadly a great number of these involve motorcyclists in time critical need of rapid, advanced clinical intervention.