Lifesaving cancer testing event raises money and awareness

A team of volunteers helped almost 400 men undertake the potentially lifesaving test

On Friday, April 14, Gnosall and Newport Lions Club hosted the first of two PSA testing events at Cosy Hall in Newport.

Almost 400 men attended the event, which tested the health of their prostate gland through a blood test.

The Lions were supported by volunteers from Rotary and Rotary Lite Clubs of Newport.

Those signing up for the test were asked to contribute £15 towards the test, which cost around £22 per person. Additional expenses are paid for by donations to the Lions Club.

Friday's event raised an additional £1,000 towards future testing.

The test measures levels of the protein PSA in the blood stream, which can indicate prostate health.

The next session is available on Friday, April 28, with time slots available between 6pm and 9pm.