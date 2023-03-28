Diabetics urged not to join religious fasting after worshipper took ill

Aisha Mosque in Rutter Street, Caldmore, Walsall

Three doctors attending prayers for Ramadan at Aisha Mosque in Rutter Street, Caldmore, rushed to the 65-year-old's aid when he took ill at about 7.50 on Monday night.

The man, a diabetic, was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital by other worshippers by car following the incident.

Walsall's Inter-chair of Union of Muslim organisations, Mohammed Arif said: "Muslims are going through the fasting month of Ramadan.

"Diabetic people are advised not to fast. We don't know if the gent was fasting, but about 150 people had just opened their fast and were preparing for the sunset prayer.

"When the man collapsed there were three doctors who attended to him."