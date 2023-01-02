Notification Settings

Hospital's touching social media post about one of the first Black Country babies born in 2023

By Mark Morris

As people around the country celebrated the arrival of the new year, parents Nicola and Dean were welcoming a new arrival of their own.

One of the first Black Country babies of 2023.
Little Ivy Diane Yates was born at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital at just 12:01 on January 1, making her one of the first Black Country babies of 2023.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust published a photograph of the baby and congratulated her parents on social media, saying: "As Big Ben chimed 12 and Auld Lang Syne echoed around the country, little Ivy Diane Yates made her entry into the world at New Cross Hospital.

"She was born at just one minute past 12, making her one of the first babies of 2023.

"Congratulations to her parents, Nicola and Dean," the post continued.

What a way to begin 2023!

