Walsall takeaway closed down after officers find cockroach infestation

Chicken Palace in Caldmore, Walsall

Walsall Council officers visited Chicken Palace in Caldmore recently and found what is believed to be only the second known cockroach infestation in a Walsall food premises in the last 10 years.

Food premises are required to have adequate procedures in place to control for pests and the officers had a further shock when they opened the pest contractor’s report book and two cockroaches scuttled out of it.

Cockroaches were also found underneath the till, behind the fryers and living in the motor of a chest freezer.

Officers issued a hygiene emergency prohibition notice which shut the premises with immediate effect and the closure was confirmed at Walsall Magistrates Court on October 14.

The premises will not be authorised to reopen until a pest control company has been engaged, eradicated the infestation and the building has been thoroughly cleaned.

Councillor Garry Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader for resilient communities said: “While there is some comedic irony about cockroaches scuttling out of the pest control book, this is clearly a very serious matter and as always I thank our environmental health team for working hard to keep us safe.

“Although we can and do take enforcement action when needed, officers are always keen to engage with businesses and give advice and guidance; we want local businesses to flourish.”

Food premises owners and managers need to be constantly vigilant as pests can inadvertently be brought in on pallets of food from wholesalers or orders coming in from outside of the UK.

Cockroaches can contaminate foodstuffs with their droppings and dirt carried on their bodies.

They can also potentially transmit dysentery, gastro-enteritis, typhoid and food poisoning infections such as salmonella.

Because of the risk cockroaches present to public health, there is a legal duty on property owners, occupiers and business operators to keep their properties free from cockroaches.

As the weather turns colder, pests like mice will also be looking for somewhere warmer to live, eat and breed so there needs to be vigilance about potential entry points into premises.