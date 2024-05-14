Dozens of varieties of shop-bought sandwiches recalled over listeria risk

Customers who have bought products manufactured under the brand name Bread Spread, Orbital Foods and Perfect Bite, with a use-by date between May 10 and May 18 has been told not to eat them. The brand is usually found at convenience stores.

This includes sandwiches, wraps, baguettes, twists, French sticks and torpedos with a range of fillings.

The specific products include:

Tuna and sweetcorn French stick

Ham and cheese French stick

Egg and sausage sandwich

Chicken tikka sandwich

Chicken salad sandwich

Chicken and sweetcorn sandwich

Ham and cheese sandwich

Cheese and Ploughman's sandwich

Chicken and mayo soft roll

Tuna and sweetcorn soft roll

Egg mayo soft roll

Ham and cheese torpedo

Chicken tikka French stick

Tuna and sweetcorn torpedo

Chicken and bacon twist

Egg and mayo torpedo

Cheese and onion soft roll

Chicken tikka soft roll

Chicken and sweetcorn French stick

Chicken and sweetcorn baguette

Egg mayo and sausage baguette

Chicken mayo torpedo

Tuna sweetcorn twist

The affected products come in all sizes and all have use-by dates on or before May 18. Some have been found with the presence of listeria monocytogenes, a type of pathogenic bacteria.

Symptoms of listeria sickness can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections such as those over 65 years of age, pregnant women, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.