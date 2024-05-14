Dozens of varieties of shop-bought sandwiches recalled over listeria risk
A food safety warning has been issued over shop-bought sandwiches with certain fillings due to a risk of listeria bacteria.
Customers who have bought products manufactured under the brand name Bread Spread, Orbital Foods and Perfect Bite, with a use-by date between May 10 and May 18 has been told not to eat them. The brand is usually found at convenience stores.
This includes sandwiches, wraps, baguettes, twists, French sticks and torpedos with a range of fillings.
The specific products include:
Tuna and sweetcorn French stick
Ham and cheese French stick
Egg and sausage sandwich
Chicken tikka sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich
Chicken and sweetcorn sandwich
Ham and cheese sandwich
Cheese and Ploughman's sandwich
Chicken and mayo soft roll
Tuna and sweetcorn soft roll
Egg mayo soft roll
Ham and cheese torpedo
Chicken tikka French stick
Tuna and sweetcorn torpedo
Chicken and bacon twist
Egg and mayo torpedo
Cheese and onion soft roll
Chicken tikka soft roll
Chicken and sweetcorn French stick
Chicken and sweetcorn baguette
Egg mayo and sausage baguette
Tuna and sweetcorn torpedo
Chicken mayo torpedo
Tuna sweetcorn twist
The affected products come in all sizes and all have use-by dates on or before May 18. Some have been found with the presence of listeria monocytogenes, a type of pathogenic bacteria.
Symptoms of listeria sickness can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.
Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections such as those over 65 years of age, pregnant women, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.