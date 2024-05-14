Express & Star
Dozens of varieties of shop-bought sandwiches recalled over listeria risk

A food safety warning has been issued over shop-bought sandwiches with certain fillings due to a risk of listeria bacteria.

By Lauren Hill
Published
Certain sandwiches have been recalled

Customers who have bought products manufactured under the brand name Bread Spread, Orbital Foods and Perfect Bite, with a use-by date between May 10 and May 18 has been told not to eat them. The brand is usually found at convenience stores.

This includes sandwiches, wraps, baguettes, twists, French sticks and torpedos with a range of fillings.

The specific products include:

  • Tuna and sweetcorn French stick

  • Ham and cheese French stick

  • Egg and sausage sandwich

  • Chicken tikka sandwich

  • Chicken salad sandwich

  • Chicken and sweetcorn sandwich

  • Ham and cheese sandwich

  • Cheese and Ploughman's sandwich

  • Chicken and mayo soft roll

  • Tuna and sweetcorn soft roll

  • Egg mayo soft roll

  • Ham and cheese torpedo

  • Chicken tikka French stick

  • Tuna and sweetcorn torpedo

  • Chicken and bacon twist

  • Egg and mayo torpedo

  • Cheese and onion soft roll

  • Chicken tikka soft roll

  • Chicken and sweetcorn French stick

  • Chicken salad sandwich

  • Chicken and sweetcorn baguette

  • Egg mayo and sausage baguette

  • Tuna and sweetcorn torpedo

  • Chicken mayo torpedo

  • Tuna sweetcorn twist

The affected products come in all sizes and all have use-by dates on or before May 18. Some have been found with the presence of listeria monocytogenes, a type of pathogenic bacteria.

Symptoms of listeria sickness can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections such as those over 65 years of age, pregnant women, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

