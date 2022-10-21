New defibrillator unveiled at city church

Councillor Mak Singh and The Rev Rosemary Nash at Lanesfield Methodist Church with the new defibrillator

Councillor Mak Singh also used the unveiling of the new equipment to welcome The Rev Rosemary Nash to Lanesfield Methodist Church, where the defibrillator has been fitted.

Further donations from Councillor Singh’s ward funds were also given to the Lanesfield church’s community centre, the Boys’ Brigade and Drum and Bugle Corp.

He said: “Along with all the residents in Spring Vale and Lanesfield, I am really happy that we have had this live-saving device installed. And along with members of the church, I feel privileged to have had a hand in something that could make a difference and potentially save lives.

“It was also great to welcome Rev Nash to the church as we plan to work together in a bid to do more for the local community. I feel that by working together we can all help to make a difference.”

All councillors across the city are allocated funds to use in their wards to boost community activities and tackle local issues.

Defibrillators are used in emergencies to send an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat. They are also used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia – an uneven heartbeat that is too slow or too fast.