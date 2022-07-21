Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Visitors to Black Country GPs urged to wear masks to combat Covid

By Adam SmithDudleyHealthPublished: Comments

Black Country residents are being encouraged to wear a face mask when they visit their GP practice to combat the spread of Covid.

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay).
A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay).

The legal requirement to wear a face mask ended earlier this year, however local NHS leaders are asking people to wear a face covering when visiting any healthcare setting in the area, to keep both patients and staff safe.

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "Covid-19 is very much still part of our lives and with cases rising within our communities we all have a responsibility to help minimise the spread of the virus.

"It is vital that we do all we can to reduce the risk of infection for our staff and for those who need our care, and by wearing a face covering when accessing NHS services, we are all playing our part.

"Please make sure you wear a mask when you’re visiting your GP practice, or any other health care setting such as a hospital or care home, to help keep everyone safe, unless you have a valid exemption."

People are also being reminded that it is not too late to come forward for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Dave added: "One of the other things people can do to help is to make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations. Looking after your health helps protect our NHS - so if you’re due for a first, second or booster dose, and haven’t come forward to get it yet, please do so as soon as you’re able."

Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Sandwell
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News