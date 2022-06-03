Record number of babies being delivered through c-section in region, figures show

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities data showed 2,193 babies were born in 2020/2021 through c-section – around a third of the 6,625 babies born.

And each area recorded their highest rate for c-sections since records began in 2014-2015 as NHS chiefs decided to scrap conresponding performance targets.

In Wolverhampton, 995 births were recorded with 33.9 per cent, roughly 337, being born by c-section. The figure was up from 31 per cent the year before and was a record high.

In Dudley, 1,100 births were recorded with 34.2 per cent, or roughly 380, being through the method. The figure was up from 33 per cent the year before and was a record high.

In Staffordshire, there were 2,535 births with 33.7 per cent, or roughly 854, being through the method. It was up from 30.9 per cent the year before and was a record high.

In Walsall, there were 745 births with 30.9 per cent, or roughly 230, being through the method. This was up 29.6 per cent the year before and was a record high.

And in Sandwell, there were 1,240 births recorded with 31.6 per cent, or roughly 392, being through the method. This was up from 30.2 per cent the year before and was a record high.

A recent review of failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust – which is the main provider of services for Telford and Wrekin – found some mothers were made to have natural births when they should have been offered a caesarean.

The review found that around 200 babies and nine mothers could have survived if it had provided better care while the trust aimed to preserve its low caesarean rate.

Following the Government's recommendation, NHS England told all maternity services to stop using total caesarean section rates as a means of performance management earlier this year.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said it welcomed the decision from NHS England, as caesarean birth targets are "not appropriate in individual circumstances".

Dr Teresa Kelly, consultant obstetrician and spokesperson for RCOG, said the national increase is due to a higher number of complex births – partly caused by the rises in both obesity rates and the average age of women giving birth.

Dr Kelly said: “Childbirth is unpredictable and complications can and do arise. The safety and care of women during labour and birth and the safe arrival of their babies should always be the main focus, and medical intervention in some cases can be lifesaving."

The Royal College of Midwives said it is important women have personalised care, and a pregnancy and birth that is right for them.