Black Country NHS reorganisation hinges on "tight" Parliamentary timetable for health bill

NHS chiefs at Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group have voiced their concerned the bill will not get Royal Assent in time.

The CCG will be split into two with a new Black Country Integrated Care Board being created with passing of the new Health Bill which is making its way through the House of Commons now..

Preparations for the reorganisation is well underway but at the last Governing Body meeting of the CCG bosses were worried the bill would not pass in time and gain the Queen's signature to enshrine it in law.

CCG executive director Rashi Gulati said: "There needs to be a two month gap between the Royal Assent and the Integrated Care Board coming into place.

"Does that mean so if it doesn't get approved by the end of April, then what does that mean for us as a CCG? Does it mean that we move a quarter further?"

Director of technology and operations at the CCG said: "It is looking very tight. The bill needs to make its way through the the machinations of the House of Commons and then go for Royal Assent.

"The noises that I'm hearing from the national teams are that it is still on track and we will be transitioning on July 1.

"But it is a genuine concern."

When asked if the CCG should be looking into how the cost of living crisis is affecting local NHS services vice chairman Chris Handy replied the priority was ensuring everything was ready for the change over to the ICB.

He said: "We need to be getting a number of things over the line by June 30 and and assisting from our perspective, the transition to the ICB seems to be what really need to need to focus on."

The reorganisation of the NHS administration aims to ensure local residents get better care and more efficient services from various health organisations. The ICB will decide what healthcare services are needed for the population as their healthcare needs change in time.