£9m cost-cutting exercise to take place at West Midlands Ambulance Service to balance budget

The ambulance trust is projecting an underlying deficit of £46.8m but expecting to receive some funding from organisations to help cut the deficit down over 2022/2023.

It is expected to receive a projected £7.3 million for both 999 and 111 call centre services with £4.3m confirmed for 111 but the £3m for 999 services being estimated.

A further £23.4m of support funding from the Black Country Integrated Care System has been projected whilst £6.3m has also been identified, ambulance board papers show.

But a further £8.7m will be raised through "financial efficiencies" at the trust, which will bring the deficit to £1.1m with work ongoing to identify cash to fully break-even.

However, only around £5.1m of savings have been identified, with £3.6m outstanding, through measures including reducing overtime and "salary sacrifice" according to reports.

The service plans to train staff to be able handle both 999 and 111 calls to "naturally" reduce the number of working hours by staff. Bosses confirmed no one would lose their jobs, but the move would see the service work more effectively with staff now able to field both calls.

The move is being by the Senior Efficiency Group (SEG) and directors who had started to identify cuts for 2022/2023 last month, with meetings taken place between various teams over the proposals

Karen Rutter, interim director of finance, said at a board meeting on Wednesday a "robust" budget-setting process had been undertaken to identify the financial pressures.

She said the issues were not unique to the trust but were facing the whole of the NHS for 2022/2023 and the budget did contain "some risks" over income and expenditure.

She added: "We have a starting deficit (which we will be) mitigating through various efficiencies which are to be met and assumptions about levels of income. Some are confirmed and some are not as we speak."

It comes after the ambulance service warned patients were being put at "catastrophic risk" of harm due to handover delays at hospitals last year, with the issue continuing to impact the service.