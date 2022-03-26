Free CPR training in memory of daughter who died after cardiac arrest aged 17

Carlo and Santino Sellick hold a photo of Maria who died aged 17

Santino Sellick, 40, co-owner of The Iron Masters Gym in Bilston, lost his 17-year-old daughter Maria Jane Allport Sellick on November 29 last year.

Maria's family described her as “having a wonderful smile and cheeky laugh”.

She attended Wightwick Hall High School which she loved and where she was recognised as being very talented at sign language.

Santino is now continuing to honour Maria's memory through a series of events, starting with free CPR training, providing life-saving skills to locals.

The sessions will take place on April 1 at The Iron Masters Gym, starting at 11.30am and running until 5.45pm and only take one hour to complete.

Santino said: "We believe people have a responsible to learn these skills which could save lives, if God forbid, you are faced with these situations.

"You could be in a position when you need to save a loved one or stranger's life.

"We have people of all ages and all walks of life that will be taking part on the day."

The sessions have been set up in association with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and Midlands Air Ambulance.

Five spaces will be filled by members of Maria's school, with Santino believing it is important for young people to get involved.

He said: "We want younger people involved because no age is safe from potentially being faced with these things.

"Children hang around together at school and after school, and it is all about speed.

"In the future we want to do more things like this that may potentially save lives.

"We will also be looking into getting defibrillators, all in the name of my daughter Maria.

"In a time where communities are segregated, we want people to come together and learn a skill that could save a life, everyone has the responsibility."

Maria collapsed while walking home from work experience at St Nicholas School in Codsall.

She was found by passers-by who carried out CPR until an ambulance arrived but died at New Cross Hospital later that day.

A post mortem showed that Maria had suffered a cardiac arrest, which was connected to her having been born with a hole in her heart.