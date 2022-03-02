Notification Settings

Supermarket staff help raise £1,000 for neonatal unit

By Lisa O'Brien

A Peaky Blinders-inspired dress up morning, tombola and bring and buy sale organised by supermarket staff raised £1,000 for the neonatal unit at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital.

Sara Dawson, community champion of the Tesco store on the Marston Road, Wolverhampton along with colleague Carolyn Aldridge, hosted a range of fundraising activities on behalf of the store.

They chose to support the neonatal unit after Carolyn’s step grandson was born prematurely in August 2021 at 24 weeks, weighing 1 lb 10 oz, and was cared for on the unit.

Their fundraising included an in-store raffle made up of donations from colleagues and Tesco, a tombola, and a bring and buy tabletop sale.

One staff member bears a resemblance to Cillian Murphy’s character Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders and this inspired a dress up morning.

Further support from Tesco allowed the duo to create two hampers for staff which were donated alongside a framed 'thank you' message and onesies for patients.

Carolyn said: “I think the staff do such an amazing job on the neonatal unit.

"I really wanted to donate the hampers for them in addition to our fundraising as they should be rewarded as well.”

Matron for neonatal services, Ebuwa Humphreys, said: “Thank you on behalf of our staff and families on the neonatal unit.

"We appreciate your compassion and generosity.”

