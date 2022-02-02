Diabetes 2 sufferers in the Black Country offered new NHS diet advice and help

More than 2,000 people have lost an average of 13kg (over two stone) in three months using the programme which this week is being offered by the Black Country Clinical Commissioning Group.

Helping people diagnosed with diabetes to lose weight and make better decisions about their health through the NHS low calorie diet programme, enables them to better control their blood sugar levels reducing the need for diabetes-related medication and potentially achieving remission of their Type 2 diabetes when their levels return to a healthy range.

The latest data also shows that people on the programme who are eating and drinking the low-calorie alternatives not only lose weight but keep it off over time.

Trials also showed that around half of people who had similar weight loss were able to achieve remission of their Type 2 diabetes after one year.

The year-long programme, which is fully supported and monitored by expert clinicians and coaches throughout, kickstarts weight loss through low calorie, diet replacement products such as shakes and soups for the first three months.

After this, a carefully managed plan reintroduces healthy, nutritious food and participants can track their progress through virtual one-to-ones, group sessions and digital support – to help them maintain a healthier weight.

Diabetes expert Dr Ruth Tapparo said: “We are delighted that local people with Type 2 diabetes can now get access to this fantastic programme. We know the weight loss that this diet delivers will go a long way to help people stay well and avoid preventable illness, and for many this will also mean they can put Type 2 diabetes into remission.

"This is also the latest example of the NHS rapidly adopting the latest evidence-based treatments to help people with Type 2 diabetes live well. With research showing that obesity causes more severe illness from COVID-19, as well as other serious diseases, there has never been a more important time to lose weight."