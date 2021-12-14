How you can recycle your Christmas tree to help Compton Care - and the planet

Compton Care has teamed up with Wolverhampton Tree Services, Green Co Tree Surgeons and community engagement charity, Just Helping, to provide a Christmas tree recycling service in January.

Last year, Christmas tree recycling raised £582,000 for hospices and other charities up and down the country.

If you live in a WV postcode area, you can recycle your real Christmas tree through Compton Care for a £10 minimum donation. You can support a local charity, look after the environment, and easily dispose of your unwanted tree. All of the trees collected as part of the scheme will be shredded before being turned into biofuel, an environmentally-friendly power source. This also means fewer trees will end up in landfill.

Over the weekend of January 8 and 9, the team will be out and about collecting trees that have been booked in through the charity’s website. Once you’ve booked your slot, all you need to do is leave the tree outside your house by 8am on Saturday, January 8.

Sally Woods, community fundraiser, said the initiative was an easy way for supporters to get involved with this year’s campaign.

“So many people now opt for a real tree, and it’s easy to see why – they’re beautiful and provide a lovely festive scent throughout the month," she said.

"But when Christmas is over, we’re not such a big fan of the needles all over the floor and often want it disposed of quickly. We’re more than happy to make it a little easier this year – booking a collection slot is very simple, and our fabulous team of volunteers will be working hard across the weekend to collect the trees, ready for them to be recycled.

“We’re asking for a £10 minimum donation for this service, which could pay for a bag of worry dolls which we give to the children and young people who Compton work with through our dedicated bereavement service, for them to share their worries.”