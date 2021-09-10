New chief executive appointed at Sandwell NHS trust

Richard Beeken.

Richard Beeken has taken up the top role on a permanent basis, having served as interim chief executive since the start of the year.

He was previously the boss of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Mr Beeken was brought in to help lead the Sandwell trust following the departure of former chief executive Toby Lewis, who had been on sick leave for almost a year before he left the position in June.

One of the new boss' major tasks will be overseeing the opening of the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick. It is finally due to open next year after a delay of four years.

Trust chair Sir David Nicholson, said: “I am delighted to appoint Richard Beeken into the chief executive role for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust following a thorough recruitment process. Richard has been serving the Trust on an interim basis and his experience as a chief executive, combined with his personal integrity and passion for the role, mean he is the right person to lead the Trust through its next stage of development.