Doctor's surgery tells patients not to 'save up' problems for a single appointment

Lion Health Centre

Lion Health Medical Centre in Stourbridge has stressed the importance of appointments being kept short so as not to take up too much of the doctor's time and keep others waiting.

People attending for their Long-Term Conditions Review (LTC) have been warned not to raise multiple issues while in with the doctor and to instead book another slot.

The centre said this had been happening due to the difficulty with securing appointments.

Many people have faced difficulty in booking appointments to see a doctor during the pandemic.

In a message posted on Facebook, the centre said: "We acknowledge that getting an appointment can be frustrating. We are observing that some patients will 'save up' a few problems to discuss in one consultation.

"We ask that when attending for your Long Term Conditions Review you do not bring additional items to discuss. These appointments are dedicated to the medical conditions that require an annual appointment, and we have an experienced team who are capable of dealing with these areas within an appropriately timed slot.

"Presenting with multiple unrelated problems could increase the risk of mistakes being made, and will result in a waiting time for the next patient.