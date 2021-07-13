1,000 'forget-me-not' flowers on display at Shugborough for hospice appeal

Andrea Pugh from Katharine House is pictured looking at the impressive display

The colourful wrought-iron flowers have been dedicated in memory of loved ones for the Katharine House's Forget Me Not appeal.

And a single blue flower has been placed in the display by the hospice to recognise those who have passed away from coronavirus.

Flowers on display at Shugborough Estate

Amy Ratcliffe, appeals fundraiser at Katharine House which is based in Stafford, said: "It is an enchanting display made up of 1,000 flowers. It creates a beautiful tribute to lost loved ones. Their names are on view until Friday and they will also appear in our online book of dedications.

"The display is stunning and we would really like to thank all those supporting the appeal. Special thanks go to the team at Shugborough for creating the display in the beautiful surroundings of the walled garden and their wonderful support of this event."

The display has led to £25,000 being raised through the appeal to help support free care at the hospice and in the community – and support for families and cares.

Flowers on display at Shugborough Estate

The appeal has been sponsored by Friel, a family-run housebuilder and groundworks company.

Bill Friel said: "Friels are delighted to continue to support Katharine House Hospice and their work to care for and bring comfort to families within our local community in their time of need."

The display is open until Friday and there is no requirement to book in advance to visit. Families will be able to take their flower home after the display is over, with the flowers available for collection from selected hospice shops on set dates in July.

The hospice provides free care and support for adults and their families who are coping with progressive illness across mid-Staffordshire. It relies on donations to help generate more than 75 per cent of the funds needed to run its services.