New Cross ward closed to new admissions following an outbreak of Norovirus

The virus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, has been confirmed on ward C25 and visiting times are being restricted to an hour.

Anyone wishing to visit must call the female renal ward in advance.

Vanessa Whately, head of infection prevention at The Royal Wolverhampton Trust, said: "We have had an outbreak of norovirus on ward C25.

“Visiting times to this ward will be restricted to an hour and the ward is closed to all new admissions.

“Please call the ward before visiting and do not visit hospitals or care homes if you, or the people you live with, have had diarrhoea, vomiting or flu-like symptoms in the last 48 hours.

"If you are unsure whether to visit, please feel free to contact the ward nurse before you come into hospital."

Sometimes known as the winter vomiting bug, Norovirus is the most common stomach bug in the UK. It is highly contagious and can affect people of all ages.

Ms Whately, added: "Good hand hygiene can help limit the spread of the infection.

“Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water, particularly after using the toilet, and before preparing food or eating.”