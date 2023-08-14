From left; Rachel Bailey, co-owner of EweMove Stafford, Will Morris, founder and director of House of Bread, and Mike Bailey, co-owner of EweMove Stafford

The owners of estate agency EweMove have teamed up with the food, friendship and advice charity to give back to those in need.

Mike and Rachel Bailey, co-owners of EweMove, announced the partnership as a way to make an impact in their local area by donating unwanted but usable furniture and appliances.

The pair have raised thousands of pounds annually to help support House of Bread, and have also donated a percentage of each property sale.

Rachel said: "When we initially launched in 2021, we sat down and asked ourselves what we want our business to look like.

"We didn't want to be a run-of-the-mill agent known only for sales and lettings – we wanted to make a real impact on the community and use our business for good."

Established in 2010, Stafford-based charity House of Bread provide support to vulnerable homeless people in and around Stafford, hosting drop-in sessions, and activities and organising food banks.

Rachel continued: "We sat down with Will from House of Bread and their values seemed to really align with ours.

"We all care about going the extra mile and providing disadvantaged people with a safe place – as an estate agent that puts our community first, we’re firm believers and drivers of the charity’s mission".

Mike and Rachel offer support through donations of unwanted furnishings from properties, through fundraising activities, and also from donating a portion of each sale, which last year helped to raise £1,500.

Will Morris, founder and director of House of Bread, said: "Through their work as estate agents, Mike and Rachel have a real insight into property matters, so they fully appreciate the struggles confronting people unable to find a home.

"When we started our mission to help the local community back in 2010, we were told we wouldn't last 18 months. So, to be where we are nearly 14 years later is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team.