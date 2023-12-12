Food bank makes desperate appeal for donations help

The Well, home of Wolverhampton Food bank, has been providing the City’s vulnerable and needy with much needed food parcels since 2006.

Since its first referral, it has directly helped more than 50,000 households and received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of their work in 2021.

Its volunteers have been responsible for seeing more than 115,000 people fed with individually tailored food & toiletry parcels that have been delivered direct to some of the most vulnerable people across the city.

This has included people who live in some of the more affluent areas of Wolverhampton, such as Codsall and Tettenhall Wood, and more than a third of those referred to The Well are children and young people aged 16 and under.

However, the food bank has faced challenging times as demand has exceeded supply and has put out an appeal to businesses and other services across Wolverhampton to help it continue to help people.

Project leaders Gary and Caroline Price said: “Many people across our City are facing desperately difficult times and our service is needed more now than ever.

“But, the reality is that we are now in urgent need of financial help.

"We are hoping that the people, the churches, and the businesses of Wolverhampton will come to our rescue.

"It would be heartbreaking for so many if we had to close.

“We are trying our best to meet the needs of people across Wolverhampton and if people can give us just a little bit of food, it’s going to make a big difference to a lot of families.”

To find out more about the well and to make a donation of food or money, go to thewellwolverhampton.co.uk/donatefull or make cheques payable to ‘The Well’ and post to: Unit 16, Wulfrun Trading Estate, Stafford Road Wolverhampton, WV10 6HH.