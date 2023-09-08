Four Tesco Extra sign up for hygiene poverty scheme

Stores are tackling hygiene poverty

Tesco Extra stores in Stourbridge, Walsall, Yardley, Cradley Heath and Dudley are working with charity In Kind Direct to increase supplies to vulnerable residents.

Multi-nationals Unilever, Kimberley Clark, Essity and Haleon, which own brands Radox, Persil, Andrex, Bodyform, and Sensodyne will donate a hygiene product every time a customer buys two.

The partnership is the first of its kind with categories and a charity partner, to donate these essential products to communities.

All products will be distributed by In Kind Direct, which works with thousands of charitable organisations, including community groups, foodbanks and schools.

Rosanne Gray, CEO at In Kind Direct, said: “Making tough choices every day between food, life essentials and rent is the reality for far too many people. We are delighted that the leadership of Tesco and Unilever has catalysed a partnership, and we look forward to welcoming new partners so that together we can make a difference in communities.”

Research by In Kind Direct, commissioned from YouGov earlier this year found that 18% of adults in the Midlands said they or someone in their household have gone without hygiene products such as shampoo or deodorant in the last six months, including 7 per cent who skipped buying toothbrushes or toothpaste.