Black Country residents asked to donate tins to desperate food banks

The borough council is gearing up for a major collection drive next week. Householders are being asked to be a good neighbour by donating tins of food as part of Volunteers Week being held from June 3-9.

It said Sandwell food banks are desperately short of tinned goods to distribute to the hundreds of families relying on them. All tins collected in libraries and parks will be taken to the nearest food bank.

Collection organisers at the council and Sandwell Council of Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) said Volunteers Week is an easy way for residents to top up food banks, support volunteers and the Big Help Out initiative at the same time.

Residents are being asked to make a difference to those in need by leaving off a tin of food at libraries in the borough next week

As part of the Big Help Out spring cleaning activities will be held at West Smethwick Park pavilion, in West Park Road and Haden Hill Park fonr of house, in Hayseech, Cradley Heath, on June 8 and 9 between 10am to midday.

All park visitors will be able to join in the spring cleaning if they wish and equipment will be provided. There will also be a tin collection box available.

Sandwell Council's assistant chief executive James McLaughlin said: “Volunteers are the backbone to our communities and we appreciate the work they do to support services to deliver much-needed services for local people in Sandwell.

“I ask anyone who has time to help out to look up volunteer opportunities on Let’s Go Sandwell or simply support our campaign and bring a tin to do your bit and show Sandwell some love. Alternatively, there is the opportunity to get involved in the Big Help Out activities planned at West Smethwick Park and Haden Hill Park.”

Library branches are:

Central Library - High Street, West Bromwich

Blackheath Library - High Street, Blackheath

Bleakhouse Library - Bleakhouse Road, Oldbury

Brandhall Library - Tame Road, Oldbury

Cradley Heath Library - Upper High Street, Cradley Heath

Glebefields Library - St Marks Road, Tipton

Great Barr Library - Birmingham Road, Great Barr

Great Bridge Library - Sheepwash Lane, Tipton

Hamstead Library - Tanhouse Centre, Hamstead Road, Great Barr

Hill Top Library - Hill Top, West Bromwich

Langley Library - Barrs Road, Oldbury

Oakham Library - Poplar Rise, Oldbury

Oldbury Library - Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury

Rounds Green Library - Martley Road, Oldbury

Smethwick Library - High Street, Smethwick

Stone Cross Library - Beverley Road, West Bromwich

Thimblemill Library - Thimblemill Road, Smethwick

Tipton Library - Victoria Road, Tipton

Wednesbury Library - Walsall Street, Wednesbury